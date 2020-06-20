UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Abbasi Posted As DG Bureau Of Statistics

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:34 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Shahzad Fazal Abbasi, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Collector/Deputy Commissioner, Malir, Karachi has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director General (DG), Bureau of Statistics, Sindh Planning and Development Department.

Gahanwer Ali Laghari, an officer of EX-PCS (BS-19), Director General, Bureau of Statistics, Sindh Planning and Development Department has been transferred and posted with immediateeffect and until further orders as Collector/Deputy Commissioner, Malir, Karachi vice ShahzadFazal Abbasi, according to a notification on Saturday.

