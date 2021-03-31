Shahzad Ahmed appointed as official spokesman, Aviation Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Shahzad Ahmad, Joint Secretary-II (BS-20) is nominated as official spokesman of Aviation Division with immediate effect, said the notification of Cabinet Secretariat issued here on Wednesday.

Shahzad Ahmed has replaced Abdul Sattar Kokhar, Senior Joint Secretary BS-21, who has been posted as additional secretary, Cabinet Division.