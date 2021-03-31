UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Ahmed Appointed As Official Spokesman, Aviation Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Shahzad Ahmad, Joint Secretary-II (BS-20) is nominated as official spokesman of Aviation Division with immediate effect, said the notification of Cabinet Secretariat issued here on Wednesday.

Shahzad Ahmed has replaced Abdul Sattar Kokhar, Senior Joint Secretary BS-21, who has been posted as additional secretary, Cabinet Division.

