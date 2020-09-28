UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Akbar Asks PPP To Stop Hiding Behind Victim Card

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:03 PM

Shahzad Akbar asks PPP to stop hiding behind victim card

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto to stop hiding behind the victimization card as the true sufferers of PPP's crimes were the people of Pakistan especially of Sindh, who had been looted for decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto to stop hiding behind the victimization card as the true sufferers of PPP's crimes were the people of Pakistan especially of Sindh, who had been looted for decades.

He tweeted that there were NAB references against Asif Ali Zardari, your (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's) father.

The 265K appeals of Zardari had already been turned down by the courts and he was avoiding due course of law.

"Charges against Zardari can't be listed down right now.""When the special assistants and advisors of Sindh government will make their assets details public as announced by the Federal government aides, and now it was the turn of Sindh government to follow the federal government's advisors and special assistants," he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PSX witnesses declines in points after Shehbaz Sha ..

25 minutes ago

Dedicated Club Food, Pediatric Orthopedic services ..

2 minutes ago

Tea imports increase 34.77 percent in two months

2 minutes ago

Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twin ..

2 minutes ago

Women Business Excellence Award ceremony held

3 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Can Respond If Armenia Uses Iskander Mi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.