UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Akbar Calls On LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad Ameer Bhatti

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:01 PM

Shahzad Akbar calls on LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad Ameer Bhatti

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on accountability has responded to a question regarding purpose of his meeting with LHC CJ-Designate Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti that he came to congratulate him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2021) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice-Designate Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti.

Shahzad Akbar said he came to congratulate the LHC CJ-designate Mohammad Ameer Bhatti.

“I don’t want to talk to the reporters,” said Shahzad Akbar when the reporters approached him as he came out of the premises of the Lahore High Court after meeting Chief Justice-Designate Mohammad Ameer Bhatti.

A reporter asked Shahzad Akbar as to why he came to meet LHC Chief Justice Designate Ameer Bhatti to which he responded that he came ‘to congratulate him’.

He is the first government representative who came to meet a LHC chief justice designate.

The incumbent LHC Cheif Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan is retiring on July 5.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Prime Minister Lahore High Court July Government

Recent Stories

UAE renews commitment to strengthening cybersecuri ..

48 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.60 a barrel W ..

48 minutes ago

DP World acquires leading US-based logistics provi ..

1 hour ago

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

2 hours ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

2 hours ago

India reports 48,786 new COVID-19 cases, 1,005 dea ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.