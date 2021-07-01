Shahzad Akbar calls on LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad Ameer Bhatti

(@fidahassanain)

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on accountability has responded to a question regarding purpose of his meeting with LHC CJ-Designate Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti that he came to congratulate him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2021) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice-Designate Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti.

Shahzad Akbar said he came to congratulate the LHC CJ-designate Mohammad Ameer Bhatti.

“I don’t want to talk to the reporters,” said Shahzad Akbar when the reporters approached him as he came out of the premises of the Lahore High Court after meeting Chief Justice-Designate Mohammad Ameer Bhatti.

A reporter asked Shahzad Akbar as to why he came to meet LHC Chief Justice Designate Ameer Bhatti to which he responded that he came ‘to congratulate him’.

He is the first government representative who came to meet a LHC chief justice designate.

The incumbent LHC Cheif Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan is retiring on July 5.