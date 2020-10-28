Shahzad Akbar contacts IGP, CS, KP to discuss improving security situation in KP

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday contacted Inspector General Police and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and discussed further improving security situation in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday contacted Inspector General Police and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and discussed further improving security situation in the province.

In a tweeter message, he condemned Peshawar blast and directed to provide optimum medical treatment facilities to the injured in the blast.

Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the advisor about Peshawar blast and security issues.