UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Akbar Contacts IGP, CS, KP To Discuss Improving Security Situation In KP

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:22 PM

Shahzad Akbar contacts IGP, CS, KP to discuss improving security situation in KP

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday contacted Inspector General Police and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and discussed further improving security situation in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday contacted Inspector General Police and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and discussed further improving security situation in the province.

In a tweeter message, he condemned Peshawar blast and directed to provide optimum medical treatment facilities to the injured in the blast.

Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the advisor about Peshawar blast and security issues.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

Recent Stories

Australia cheers end of Melbourne lock down but vi ..

36 seconds ago

Powerful Storm Molave Hits Central Vietnam, Left 2 ..

40 seconds ago

France's PSA sales hold up despite pandemic

41 seconds ago

Rs 1.4 mln fine imposed to profiteers, two sent to ..

43 seconds ago

Heineken reports Q3 net profit down 76%

8 minutes ago

Two killed,two injured in road accidents

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.