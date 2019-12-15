Shahzad Akbar, cronies foreign tours details surfaced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD DEC. 05 (Online) : Asset recovery units (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / Online - 15th December, 2019) Asset recovery units , set by prime minister Imran Khan for recovery of looted public money from foreign countries ,has utilized millions on their foreign tours which yielded not positive results and not even recovered a penny from the plundered who has stashed their money in the foreign countries , it has been revealed in a public documents which is available with this scribe.Million has been spent on their foreign but the recovery has not been made in the last many months , the source told.

According to documents , the Shahzad Akbar heading asset recovery unit has under taking four foreign tours and spent huge public funds but he did not share the success ful story with the nation as he not even fetch a penny from the foreign countries.The destination of their foreign tours were London, Switzerland, Dubai and China where the Pakistanis corrupt elite has stored their looted public money but the recovery unit has miserable failed to detect their wealth , the source told.Shahzad Akbar who had served as NAB prosecutor in the anti graft organization of the state has not impressed Imran Khan prime minister because he has not play any feat which could be billed as utmost successful story.The source said four tours to foreign countries were made by members of recovery units who are chum friends of Shahzad Akbar whom he brought under his administration and the destination of their tours was London, Switzerland and Dubai.

It is reported in the world press that Pakistan super corrupt people from elite community of the coutnryh has stashed their wealth worth of billions Dollars in the foreign countries and are not ready to bring their wealth back where the foreign Currency is much needed.The experts hired by Shahzad Akbar for his own assistance has also made foreign tours and spent huge public funds and the destination of their foreign tours were Dubai and China but the recovery units has not share the details of their visist and what they have achieved and whether the expert got any un puts from their foreign counterparts .Opposition political parties are voicing their serious concern on the foreign tours of members of recovery units and experts and are of the opinion that they are using publc funds for their own luxurious and have not achieved any thing but the government has denied their opposition and vow to continue its war against the corrupt people who has stashed their wealth in foreign countries.Shahzad Akbar who is closed aide to Imran Khan on anti corruption move which is main move of incumbent ruling party told press conference that recovery unit is active against corrupt elite and would bring back all plundered public wealth from abroad but so far the action did not inconsonant with his words and he is now become target of opposition tirade.