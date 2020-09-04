UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Akbar Directs Early Recovery Of Missing Sajid Gondal

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday directed Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ITP) to promptly recover missing Sajid Gondal of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

The advisor took notice of the reported missing of Gondal, which went viral on social media, said a news release.

Meanwhile, Mirza in a tweet said, resignation from the coveted post was personal decision of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

He said, Asim Saleem Bajwa was a respectable and trustworthy person and his absence from the Federal cabinet would be felt.

The government of Pakistan Tehreek�e-Insaf (PTI) has the distinction of answering all allegations in detail.

