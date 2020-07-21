UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Akbar Directs Within 24 Hours Recovery Of Matiullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:29 PM

Shahzad Akbar directs within 24 hours recovery of Matiullah

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Tuesday directed Inspector General Police Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to recover the abducted senior journalist Matiullah Jan within the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Tuesday directed Inspector General Police Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to recover the abducted senior journalist Matiullah Jan within the next 24 hours.

Taking notice of the reported abduction of senior anchor person from Islamabad, he directed the ICT Police to register FIR of the kidnapping of the journalist.

"The abduction of Matiullah Jan is unacceptable. I've instructed IGP Islamabad for immediate action for retrieval and registration of First Information Report (FIR)," said the SAPM on Accountability in his tweet message.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Police Kidnapping FIR From

Recent Stories

Free COVID-19 tests for citizens and residents in ..

46 minutes ago

Medium level flood likely in River Jhelum at Mangl ..

2 minutes ago

Virus kills 13% of Spanish bars, hotels and restau ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister meets Rouhani in first trip a ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns coronavirus suo moto notice ..

2 minutes ago

EU's virus recovery plan: historic but imperfect

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.