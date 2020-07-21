Shahzad Akbar directs within 24 hours recovery of Matiullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Tuesday directed Inspector General Police Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to recover the abducted senior journalist Matiullah Jan within the next 24 hours.

Taking notice of the reported abduction of senior anchor person from Islamabad, he directed the ICT Police to register FIR of the kidnapping of the journalist.

"The abduction of Matiullah Jan is unacceptable. I've instructed IGP Islamabad for immediate action for retrieval and registration of First Information Report (FIR)," said the SAPM on Accountability in his tweet message.