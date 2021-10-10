UrduPoint.com

Shahzad Akbar Expresses Condolences On Demise Of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Sunday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Pakistan's renowned nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Lauding the meritorious services of the Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, he said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan played a key role in making defence of Pakistan invincible.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his bereaved family member to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

