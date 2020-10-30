Shahzad Akbar felicitates Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

"May Allah Almighty grant us the ability to live our lives in light with the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Amen," he said in a tweet.

He advised the countrymen to strictly adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures in all celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) as country was facing the second wave of coronvirus pandemic.