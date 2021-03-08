Shahzad Akbar for providing equal opportunities to women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar Monday said the womenfolk should be provided equal opportunities in all walks of life sans any distinction to make the country progressive and prosperous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar Monday said the womenfolk should be provided equal opportunities in all walks of life sans any distinction to make the country progressive and prosperous.

The advisor, in a tweet, said the struggle for equality should be continued not for just one day but for the whole year. "Providing equal opportunities to the womenfolk is essential for progress and prosperity of the country." Congratulating the women on the occasion of International Women Day, he said no country could progress without the contribution of women, which was around half of the population.