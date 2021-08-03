Shahzad Akbar forgives MPA Chohan against allegations of religious beliefs

(@fidahassanain)

The PM aide says that Chohan has run fake campaign against him and put his and his family life at risk.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2021) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar forgave Punjab MPA Nazir Chohan, a local tv reported Tuesday.

The PM’s aide had earlier asserted that Chohan ran a “fake campaign” against him, “putting his and his family life at risk.

“I got registered a complaint to the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as a common citizen,” said Shahzad Akbar, pointing out that Chohan was arrested as a result of allegations proving true against him during investigations, and I hope that I will get justice.

According to the FIR registered against MPA Chohan said: “given Akbar's work in regard to "ensure accountability", such allegations which brought Akbar's religious beliefs into question, were levelled by Chohan. It said: “The said offence has been committed to cause injury to the reputation, body, property and mind of the applicant and cause hatred in public at large towards the applicant which has endangered the life of the applicant,” read the FIR.

Akbar's complaint followed a statement allegedly made by Chohan on television, a clip of which had gone viral on social media.

Akbar had also registered another case against Chohan at the Race Course Police Station. Akbar accused Chohan of making allegations concerning the former’s religious beliefs during an appearance on a TV channel.

The FIR had been registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 298 (making statements with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153 (provoking to cause riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code.