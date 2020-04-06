UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Akbar Hands Over 388 Medicated Kits To ICT Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:28 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Accountability and State Minister for Interior, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday handed over 388 medicated kits to Inspector General Police for distribution among police officers and jawans, who were performing duties in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Accountability and State Minister for Interior, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday handed over 388 medicated kits to Inspector General Police for distribution among police officers and jawans, who were performing duties in Federal capital.

Addressing in Police Headquarters at a ceremony, he lauded the services of law enforcers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration saying that police officials were playing front line role in the ongoing war against coronavirus.

"We salute the efforts of ICT police in fight against coronavirus. The way ICT police, rangers, and local administration serving the people was commendable" he said.

He also appreciated Islamabad police for donating blood for thalassemia patients to overcome acute blood shortage due to lockdown. "Objective of the visit to police line was to keep the morale of police official up," he said adding that the role of trader's community in fight against deadly coronavirus was commendable.

He said that Islamabad police was taking every possible step for the safety of the Islamabad citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said management was taking care of police official's health who were performing duties at various point of the federal capital. Police was also in forefront in donating bloods to thalassemia patients.

"With the grace of Allah Almighty not a single case of coronavirous had been reported in police officials in the federal capital," he added.

The IG said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) operations was monitoring the situation in the city and working for improving morale of the police.

