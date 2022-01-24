UrduPoint.com

Shahzad Akbar Resigns As PM's Aide On Accountability

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2022 | 03:55 PM

Shahzad Akbar says he is hopeful that process of accountability will continue under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as per PTI’s manifesto.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th) Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has tendered his resignation from his seat.

Confirming this in a tweet on Monday, he hoped the process of accountability will continue under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as per PTI’s manifesto.

He said he will remain associated with the party and keep contributing as member of legal fraternity.

(Details to Follow)

