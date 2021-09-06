UrduPoint.com

Shahzad Akbar Salutes To Martyrs And Defenders Of Country

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Shahzad Akbar salutes to martyrs and defenders of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday paid tributes to martyrs and defenders of country who rendered great sacrifices for sovereign and independent Pakistan.

In a tweet message in connection with defense day, he paid tributes to defenders and martyrs of country who wrote golden chapters through their sacrifices and bravery. We are indebted to our heroes who enabled to lead a life in an independent country, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

