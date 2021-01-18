UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Akbar Says PM Has Directed To Make Broadsheet's Document Public

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:18 PM

Shahzad Akbar says PM has directed to make Broadsheet's document public

The Advisor to PM on Interior and accountability says that they are going to make document of Broadsheet public on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that Broadsheet document would be made public on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Akhtar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered to make this document public, so the people could know the reality. Accountability was not possible without transparency, he said.

“Accountability is not possible without transparency. Pakistan has received an email from Broadsheet. We have contacted few lawyers to make the document public,” said the Advisor.

He said that former premier Nawaz Sharif left the country after striking a deal with the then President Pervaiz Musharraf.

“The entire nation experienced the consequences of that National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) signed at the later stage,” he added.

He also said that the contract between the anti-corruption watchdog and Broadsheet was signed in June, 2000 while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo went abroad in December, 2000.

He stated that National Accountability Bureau’s contract with Broadsheet ended in 2003 but it was settled on May 20, 2008 after it paid $ 1.5 million.

He explained that an appeal was moved in July 2019 but decision came in favor of Broadsheet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Lawyers May June July December 2019 Muslim From Million Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Algeria Reduces Hydrocarbon Exports by 11% to 82.2 ..

54 seconds ago

Virus claims 23 lives, 560 new cases reported on M ..

56 seconds ago

UPDATE - Guatemala's Human Rights Ombudsman Condem ..

57 seconds ago

Russia Is Not Satisfied With Germany's Response on ..

59 seconds ago

Cutlery exports increase 25.41% in 1st half of FY ..

1 minute ago

Sukkur Customs burnt confiscated items

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.