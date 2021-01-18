(@fidahassanain)

The Advisor to PM on Interior and accountability says that they are going to make document of Broadsheet public on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Akhtar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered to make this document public, so the people could know the reality. Accountability was not possible without transparency, he said.

“Accountability is not possible without transparency. Pakistan has received an email from Broadsheet. We have contacted few lawyers to make the document public,” said the Advisor.

He said that former premier Nawaz Sharif left the country after striking a deal with the then President Pervaiz Musharraf.

“The entire nation experienced the consequences of that National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) signed at the later stage,” he added.

He also said that the contract between the anti-corruption watchdog and Broadsheet was signed in June, 2000 while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo went abroad in December, 2000.

He stated that National Accountability Bureau’s contract with Broadsheet ended in 2003 but it was settled on May 20, 2008 after it paid $ 1.5 million.

He explained that an appeal was moved in July 2019 but decision came in favor of Broadsheet.