Shahzad Akbar sends another Rs500 million defamation notice to PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar has served defamation notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari seeking Rs500 million in damage for leveling false allegations of demanding fifty percent commission from Broadsheet in a tv show.

Akbar in his legal notice sent through his counsel, said Uzma Bukhari must tender apology or pay damages.

Shahzad tweeted that the amount received in damages would be distributed among charity organisations after receiving from Ms Bukhari.

Earlier, Shahzad Akbar had served identical legal notice to PML-N spokesperson Mariyam Aurangzeb.