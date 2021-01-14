UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Akbar Sends Another Rs500 Million Defamation Notice To PML-N Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:44 PM

Shahzad Akbar sends another Rs500 million defamation notice to PML-N leader

Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar has served defamation notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari seeking Rs500 million in damage for leveling false allegations of demanding fifty percent commission from Broadsheet in a TV show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar has served defamation notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari seeking Rs500 million in damage for leveling false allegations of demanding fifty percent commission from Broadsheet in a tv show.

Akbar in his legal notice sent through his counsel, said Uzma Bukhari must tender apology or pay damages.

Shahzad tweeted that the amount received in damages would be distributed among charity organisations after receiving from Ms Bukhari.

Earlier, Shahzad Akbar had served identical legal notice to PML-N spokesperson Mariyam Aurangzeb.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim TV From Million

Recent Stories

DC inspects ongoing anti-polio campaign

1 minute ago

Three motorcyclists died, two injured in separate ..

1 minute ago

Concern as player boards Australian Open flight de ..

1 minute ago

Virus again delays Japan 'Super Mario' theme park ..

5 minutes ago

Islamia College University issues reopening schedu ..

5 minutes ago

Researchers Discover New COVID-19 Strain in US Sta ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.