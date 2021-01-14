UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Akbar Serves Rs. 500 Million Defamation Notice To Maryam Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Shahzad Akbar serves Rs. 500 million defamation notice to Maryam Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Wednesday served a defamation notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb seeking Rs. 500 million in damage for making 'false and baseless allegations against him' in a press conference.

Akbar in his legal notice sent through counsel, said Maryam Aurangzeb has accused him for receiving fifty percent commission from Broadsheet.

Maryam should also pay Rs. 2 million fee of the lawyers, said the notice.

The notice demanded Maryam to prove allegation or pay compensation.

The allegations are aimed at impeding Shahzad Akbar to play active role.

