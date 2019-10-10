UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Akbar Still Waiting For Defamation Suit Of Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:08 PM

Shahzad Akbar still waiting for defamation suit of Shehbaz Sharif

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday said he was still waiting for the defamation suit the President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif had threatened to file against him and British newspaper Daily Mail and its reporter David Rose after publication of a story

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday said he was still waiting for the defamation suit the President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif had threatened to file against him and British newspaper Daily Mail and its reporter David Rose after publication of a story.

Responding to a tweet of David Rose, Shehzad Akbar tweeted on social media platform Twitter, "I am waiting too, you promised to drag me in streets of London like you used to say about your new found friend Asif Zardari. It's has been months and not taking defamation route simply confirms every bit of this story!" "Where is my legal notice?" Shahzad Akbar reiterated his stance which he adopted in an article published in a Pakistani newspaper in July that Shehbaz Sharif wouldn't dare sue him.

"This was in July this year and I was right, not even sent me a letter before action!," he said in another tweet.

To his tweet, Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League (N) Attaullah Tarar tweeted, "I would like to enlighten Mr Shahzad Akbar regarding legal notice served to Daily Mail by us. Despite serving legal notice and writing a subsequent letter, reply from Daily Mail is still awaited." The tweeting started with a tweet from David Rose who in an article published in Daily Mail, leveled serious charges of misappropriation of funds against Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister of Punjab.

David wrote, "Hello Pakistani friends. A lot of you have been asking if Shehbaz Sharif has commenced a lawsuit against me and my newspaper yet. He hasn't."Shehbaz Sharif had vigorously denied the charges and threatened to file a defamation suit in a British court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Twitter Threatened London David July From Court

Recent Stories

Tom Harrison and Warren Deutrom feature in the six ..

2 minutes ago

Indian action in IOK tantamount to attack on Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Carrefour Pakistan join hands for ..

8 minutes ago

Quality cricket to bring quality rewards for playe ..

38 minutes ago

UAE’s 100,000 Russian-speakers, values of tolera ..

41 minutes ago

Russia keen on filling UAE’s food import demand, ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.