Shahzad Akbar still waiting for defamation suit of Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday said he was still waiting for the defamation suit the President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif had threatened to file against him and British newspaper Daily Mail and its reporter David Rose after publication of a story

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday said he was still waiting for the defamation suit the President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif had threatened to file against him and British newspaper Daily Mail and its reporter David Rose after publication of a story.

Responding to a tweet of David Rose, Shehzad Akbar tweeted on social media platform Twitter, "I am waiting too, you promised to drag me in streets of London like you used to say about your new found friend Asif Zardari. It's has been months and not taking defamation route simply confirms every bit of this story!" "Where is my legal notice?" Shahzad Akbar reiterated his stance which he adopted in an article published in a Pakistani newspaper in July that Shehbaz Sharif wouldn't dare sue him.

"This was in July this year and I was right, not even sent me a letter before action!," he said in another tweet.

To his tweet, Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League (N) Attaullah Tarar tweeted, "I would like to enlighten Mr Shahzad Akbar regarding legal notice served to Daily Mail by us. Despite serving legal notice and writing a subsequent letter, reply from Daily Mail is still awaited." The tweeting started with a tweet from David Rose who in an article published in Daily Mail, leveled serious charges of misappropriation of funds against Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister of Punjab.

David wrote, "Hello Pakistani friends. A lot of you have been asking if Shehbaz Sharif has commenced a lawsuit against me and my newspaper yet. He hasn't."Shehbaz Sharif had vigorously denied the charges and threatened to file a defamation suit in a British court.