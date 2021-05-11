Shahzad Akbar stresses for electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Monday stressed the need of bringing electoral reforms in order to ensure transparency in electoral system of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the responsibility of the government to provide justice to the people.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would file appeal against Shehbaz Sharif bail as there were a lot of legal issues in the case.

The adviser said Hudaibiya Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif was closed on technical grounds but whenever solid evidences emerged then case could be reopened.

Shahzad Akbar said in the past Sharif brothers went abroad through a deal.