Shahzad Appointed PM's Advisor With Federal Minister Status

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:46 PM

Shahzad appointed PM's advisor with federal minister status

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar had been elevated as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar had been elevated as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here, Shahzad Akbar will enjoy the status of Federal minister. He will cease to hold the status of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior.

