ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar had been elevated as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here, Shahzad Akbar will enjoy the status of Federal minister. He will cease to hold the status of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior.