Shahzad Arbab Responds To Sindh Chief Minister's Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment Shehzad Arbab responding to Sindh Chief Minister's statement Thursday said that Transfers of officers are being made without any discrimination under the rotation policy decided after consultation with the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment Shehzad Arbab responding to Sindh Chief Minister's statement Thursday said that Transfers of officers are being made without any discrimination under the rotation policy decided after consultation with the provinces.

In a statement, he said all officers who have spent more than ten years in one province are being transferred to other provinces and the federation.

In this phase 4 PAS officers were transferred from Sindh and 4 PAS officers were posted in Sindh in their place.

Similarly, 7 PSP officers were transferred from Sindh and 8 PSP officers were posted in Sindh in their place.

