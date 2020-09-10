UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Asks Bilawal To Declare Assets Of Sindh Govt, Family Members

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Shahzad asks Bilawal to declare assets of Sindh govt, family members

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday asked Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to declare assets of Sindh government members and their families.

Despite no obligation for advisers and special assistants to declare their assets, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had presented all assets and property details of its members before the Election Commission, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should follow suit and tell the public about the assets of his provincial government members and their families.

In reply to a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said an accountability court had indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, and declared Nawaz Sharif an absconder in "Toshakhana" reference case.

The property of Nawaz Sharif after declaring him an absconder could be confiscated, he added. "We have a detail of the property and assets of PPP leaders which could be disclosed on a short notice.

About the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Barrister Shahzad Akbar said the opposition parties had reservation over strict laws being made about money laundering.

He said Sulman Shahbaz's property could also be confiscated anytime because he had been declared an absconder in a money laundering case.

To a question about removal of IGPs in Punjab, he said the performance of police department was improving day by day.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party Money Financial Action Task Force TV All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

22 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.