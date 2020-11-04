UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Assures Resolving Lawyers Community's Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:10 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday assured for resolving lawyer community's problems by utilising all available resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday assured for resolving lawyer community's problems by utilising all available resources.

Discussing lawyers' security and other issues related to new building of Islamabad High Court with the representatives of Islamabad Bar Councils, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to find the solution of lawyers problems.

The issues related to lawyers chambers, district courts and establishing Judicial Complex for family courts and juvenile courts were also discussed, said a press release.

