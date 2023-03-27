UrduPoint.com

Shahzad Criticizes ECP Decision To Postpone Punjab Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Shahzad criticizes ECP decision to postpone Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Monday criticized the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the elections of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

Speaking in the Joint Session of Parliament, Dr Shahzad accused the ECP of violating the Constitution by its actions and also committing contempt of court.

He urged the politicians to respect the Constitution and the people's right to vote. The political leaders should avoid confrontation and work together for the greater good of the country, he added.

Dr Shahzad claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders were being subjected to torture. His party only desired for fair and free conduct of elections, he stressed.

