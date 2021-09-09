UrduPoint.com

Shahzad Criticizes PML-N For Using Delaying Tactics

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Shahzad criticizes PML-N for using delaying tactics

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-N, for using delaying tactics to avoid court trial.

The PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz are reluctant to provide evidence and documentary proof before the courts, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N leaders are trying to gain maximum time from the courts, he added. Sharif family had an old practice to pressurize the courts, he stated. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government will continue the accountability process without discrimination.

