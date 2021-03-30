Shahzad hopes reshuffling in finance sector to provide relief to masses

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that new economic team selected by Prime Minister would fulfill expectation of the people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that new economic team selected by Prime Minister would fulfill expectation of the people of Pakistan.

Reshuffling made in finance sector would help provide relief to masses, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had strong determination for bringing improvement in the economic sector so that people could enjoy comfort for buying essential commodities at affordable rates, he remarked. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan was ambitious for enhancing performance in the national institutions, he said adding that reshuffling in the cabinet has been made to benefit common man.

Appreciating the role of Hafeez Sheikh, the SAPM said the last finance team working under the supervision of Hafeez Sheikh had utilized all available resources to streamline the system. He hoped that new economic team would fulfill the requirement of the masses and provide relief to them.

Replying to a question about canceling Maryam's hearing before the accountability bureau, he said she wanted to take a mob in front of the office of NAB, due to which, the proceeding had to be postponed. He, however said the NAB should call again the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N for completing the legal procedure for accountability.