Shahzad lodges case against MPA Nazir Chohan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :A case was registered against a member of Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group and MPA Nazir Ahmad Chohan on Saturday, on the complaint of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

The SAPM had submitted an application to the Race Course police station Lahore on May 20 for registration of a case against Chohan for levelling false allegations against him in a tv talk show.

The FIR has been registered under sections 506, 189, 298 and 153 of the Pakistan Penal Code.