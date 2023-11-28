Shahzad Malik hails govt polices to boost exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A combination of sound policies, improved regulatory framework and enabling business environment will help to unlock the private sector's immense potential in order to boost the nation's exports to $100 billion in next two years.

Talking to journalists here on Tuesday, Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik (SI) said that Pakistan's private sector has witnessed unprecedented growth and shown remarkable resilience in the face of difficult business environment.

Malik, the founder of Rice Exporters Association Pakistan and former President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has recently been nominated as a member of the Export Advisory Committee announced by Federal Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz. "I am confident that the initiatives taken recently by the caretaker government and the Commerce Ministry to improve the industry's competitiveness and create a business-friendly environment in the country will go a long way in bolstering the country's exports, as well as contribute significantly to the overall economic prosperity," he maintained.

Malik said the minister’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment has instilled confidence in the private sector, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship. "The minister has played a pivotal role in implementing policies that prioritize trade facilitation, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and promote a culture of collaboration between the public and private sector. His proactive approach has resulted in the streamlining of export processes, making it easier for enterprises to explore international markets," he said.

"The enabling environment for the businesses, coupled with Dr Ejaz's strategic vision and foresight, has instilled confidence that the $100 billion export target is not only achievable but can potentially be surpassed," he added as he pledged his full cooperation to pull off the national export targets.