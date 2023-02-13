UrduPoint.com

Shahzad Nadeem Assumes Charge As DIG Operations Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Monday assumed the charge as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CPO Operations Islamabad.

He was previously posted as CPO Rawalpindi. After taking charge of his office as DIG Operations, he visited the branches and held an introductory meeting with the staff.

He said "it should be clear to all that we all have to uphold the rule of law, protect the life and property of citizens, perform our duties responsibly and efficiently, and in this process, no one, including me, is above the law".

He made it clear that if anyone thinks that he will misuse the power of uniform, it will not be acceptable. "All of us would work together as a team and to play our role in making this city more peaceful" he affirmed.

