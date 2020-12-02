Shahzad rebuts false statement of Dar on accountability process

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday rebutted the false statement of former finance minister Ishaq Dar on accountability process.

NAB being an independent institution was carrying out investigation and accountability process against corrupt elements without discrimination, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the BBC anchor asked to Ishaq Dar if his property and all the taxes had paid then why he was hesitant about going to Pakistan. He urged him (Dar) and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to come back the country to face the corruption cases registered against them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan struggled for 22 years to come into power to hold accountability process against the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) big stalwarts those were involved in corrupt practices, Shahzad Akbar said.