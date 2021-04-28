Shahzad rejects allegations leveled by Bashir Memon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday rejected the allegations leveled by ex official of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Bashir Memon.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said legal notice has been served to the former officer of FIA over concocted and fabricated statement which aired on a private media channel.

He said it was strange that ex officer of the investigation agency was presenting a ridiculous story through media.

He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was not ruling the country at that time when the cases made against the political leadership. He said that Bashir Memon would show evidence before the court otherwise he had to face legal action.