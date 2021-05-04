(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said Ahsan Iqbal's logic of handing over the responsibility of bringing election reforms to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was as childish as authorising NAB or FIA to bring reforms in these institutes.

In his tweet on Tuesday, he lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Ahsan Iqbal saying despite sitting in parliament for decades, these people were still unable to understand parliament's basic function.