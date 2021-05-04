UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Ridicules Ahsan Iqbal's Childish Logic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Shahzad ridicules Ahsan Iqbal's childish logic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said Ahsan Iqbal's logic of handing over the responsibility of bringing election reforms to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was as childish as authorising NAB or FIA to bring reforms in these institutes.

In his tweet on Tuesday, he lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Ahsan Iqbal saying despite sitting in parliament for decades, these people were still unable to understand parliament's basic function.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency Muslim

Recent Stories

Female workers deployed at Holy Ka’aba to perfor ..

17 minutes ago

The political interference of the PML-Q in the tra ..

28 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins ..

36 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 161 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

41 minutes ago

India&#039;s tally of coronavirus infections cross ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.