Shahzad Roy Urges Nationwide Awareness On HPV Vaccine
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Renowned singer and social activist Shahzad Roy on Saturday underscored the importance of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, calling it the only vaccine that can prevent cancer.
Talking to a private news channel, he said misconceptions persist because many people have not heard of the vaccine before.
He emphasized that it is safe, as extensive global research has been conducted on it.
He noted that conspiracy theories often emerge when a country is the pioneer of a vaccine drive, but in Pakistan’s case, people should be reassured, as it is the 150th nation to launch the HPV vaccination campaign.
He stressed that raising awareness about the vaccine is a collective responsibility of the government, media, civil society, religious leaders, and parents to ensure a healthier future.
