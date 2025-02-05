Open Menu

Shahzad Saleem Takes Oath As President Of Anjuman Sarafa Gems And Jewelers Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Shahzad Saleem takes oath as President of Anjuman Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Anjuman Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association District Chiniot was held, during the ceremony Shahzad Saleem took oath as President along with his cabinet.Chairman All Punjab Sarafa Association Rana Alam Raza took oath from the newly elected office bearers.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Peoples Party Divisional President Syed Inayat Ali Shah, District President Ali Raza Zaidi, Mian Imran Ali Nikokara, Maulana Malik Khalil Ashrafi, President District Press Club Shahid Mahmood. Chaudhry, General Secretary Dr. Muzammil Hussain, Khawaja Nadeem, President Anjuman Tajran Ittehad Group, trader leader Chaudhry Asghar Jatt, Jamal Abdul Nasir, and other political, social and civic circles participated in large numbers.

The newly elected office bearers of the Anjuman Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, Patron-in-Chief Haji Mumtaz Gondal, Chairman Ghulam Ali, Secretary Chairman Imran Gondal, Vice Chairman Haji Shahbaz, Secretary Vice Chairman Wahab, Senior Vice President Seth Ehsan Elahi, Farhan Ali, Malik Mohsin Nasir, Haji Sarfraz, Sajjad Haider, Vice President Haji Nazir, Mazhar Hussain, Ustad Waheed, Hafiz Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Waqas, Gulzar, Advisor President Haji Hamid Jewelers, Zafar Abbas, Arif Huzaifa, General Secretary Haji Mujahid Iqbal, Secretary Muhammad Owais, Joint Secretary Abdul Manan Muhammad Hussain, Wasim Abbas Thiham.

Muhammad Yasin, Allah Dutta, Moj Darya, Rana Shahzad Akram, Arsalan Aftab, Deputy Joint Abdul Moeez Tahir, Deputy Muhammad, Shafi Muhammad Ali, Finance Secretary Saeed Khan, Naveed Chauhan, Information Secretary Asad Janju and other officials were sworn in.

On this occasion, the newly elected President of the Anjuman Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, Shahzad Saleem, said that he was very grateful to the Sarafa people who expressed their trust in him and appointed him to this position.

He said that he would work tirelessly day and night to solve the problems of the Sarafa community and would continue to work for the betterment of the Sarafa community.

He also thanked the distinguished guests who came to the ceremony.

On this occasion, the President of the District Press Club and other speakers said that elections are the beauty of democracy. The Sarafa community deserves congratulations who elected their representative through a democratic process.

