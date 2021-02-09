UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Says PDM Beneficiary Of Horse Trading

Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:39 PM

Shahzad says PDM beneficiary of horse trading

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday castigated the ten party opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for opposing governments earnest move to stop the menace of horse trading from country's politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday castigated the ten party opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for opposing governments earnest move to stop the menace of horse trading from country's politics.

In a tweet, he said so-called PDM is the main beneficiary of the horse trading which is a deplorable and sad reality of Pakistani politics.

He lauded the endeavours of Prime Minister Imran Khan in stopping horse trading in high political positions.

