Shahzad Shaikh posted as Divisional Director Information Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Shahzad Shaikh has been appointed as Divisional Director of Information Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Information Department, Shahzad Shaikh has assumed the Charge of Divisional Director Information.

His office PTCL no is 022- 9200922 and cell no is 0333-2627053.