Shahzad Shaikh Posted As Divisional Director Information Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 10:15 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Shahzad Shaikh has been appointed as Divisional Director of Information Hyderabad.
According to a notification issued by Sindh Information Department, Shahzad Shaikh has assumed the Charge of Divisional Director Information.
His office PTCL no is 022- 9200922 and cell no is 0333-2627053.