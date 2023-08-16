Shahzad Shaikh posted as Divisional Director Information Hyderabad

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 10:15 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Shahzad Shaikh has been appointed as Divisional Director of Information Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Information Department, Shahzad Shaikh has assumed the Charge of Divisional Director Information.

His office PTCL no is 022- 9200922 and cell no is 0333-2627053.

