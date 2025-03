Shahzad Shaikh posted as Divisional Director Information Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Director Information Mirpurkhas Shahzad Shaikh has been transferred and posted as the Divisional Director Information Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah on March 18, Irshad Ali Chandio, Divisional Director Information (BS-19) Hyderabad has been transferred and posted as the Director of Information Mirpurkhas, from where, Director Information (BS-19) Shahzad Shaikh has been immediately transferred and posted as the Divisional Director Information Hyderabad.