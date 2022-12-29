Shahzad Sultan takes over command of South Punjab police

Newly posted Additional Inspector General of police South Punjab, Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan took over the command of South Punjab Police.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Newly posted Additional Inspector General of police South Punjab, Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan took over the command of South Punjab Police.

A contingent of police saluted the Additional IGP on arrival at South Punjab Police office.

RPO Multan Dr Moin Masood, CPO Multan Shakir Dawar and others welcomed him.

The Additional IGP in an introductory meeting with all the branch heads said that it was a matter of pride to get the command of South Punjab Police.

In a video link meeting with RPOs and district police heads, Additional IGP showed his commitment that resolving masses problems and the welfare of police were among priorities.

He ordered to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps in open courts and to enhance the use of resources for the investigation process.

He ordered complete ban on entry of touts in police stations and urged masses to directly convey high police officials regarding their problems adding that crime control was possible by increasing the use of modern technology.

Concrete steps were needed to prevent drugs and ordered to organise awareness campaigns in educational institutions to eliminate drugs, he added.

Shahzad Sultan directed the officials to take all measures and implementation of positive policies to create a sense of security among the people.