UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Sympathises With Maryam For Missing March 26 Drama

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Shahzad sympathises with Maryam for missing March 26 drama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar Thursday sympathised with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for missing the chance of staging a drama in front of NAB Lahore office on March 26 (Friday).

In a tweet, he said the former President Asif Ali Zardari had foiled Maryam' first plan of staging a long march drama on March 26 and now the NAB has deprived her plan of staging another drama in front of NAB Lahore on same March 26.

He said his sympathies were with Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged Maryam to try to stage a Turkish drama, which is also quite popular right now.

Related Topics

Lahore Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Same Turkish Lira March

Recent Stories

NAB should take all corruption cases into logical ..

1 second ago

WHO donates 8 ambulances, 15 motorcycles to Punjab ..

3 seconds ago

VC of University of Turbat vows to develop Univers ..

51 minutes ago

'Alarm bells' as African elephants see sharp decli ..

51 minutes ago

CPEC natural museum, laboratory for earth sciences ..

51 minutes ago

UK meat exports risk permanent Brexit slump: trade ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.