Shahzad sympathises with Maryam for missing March 26 drama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar Thursday sympathised with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for missing the chance of staging a drama in front of NAB Lahore office on March 26 (Friday).

In a tweet, he said the former President Asif Ali Zardari had foiled Maryam' first plan of staging a long march drama on March 26 and now the NAB has deprived her plan of staging another drama in front of NAB Lahore on same March 26.

He said his sympathies were with Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged Maryam to try to stage a Turkish drama, which is also quite popular right now.