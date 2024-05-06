Shahzad Town Robbery Shocks Residents
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) In a daylight three masked dacoits stormed a residence in Shahzad Town that sent shockwave in the vicinity, tying up servants and holding a couple hostage.
The incident, was occurred on April 28 at 2 pm, in which unknown armed outlaws have robbed five gold bangles, two gold earrings, and Rs 80,000 in cash.
Despite the gravity of the crime, the response from Shahzad Town police was sluggish as the incident took place on April 28, an e-tag was placed on May 4, with the case officially filed on May 5th under case no 545. This delay in action has raised serious concerns among residents, who are questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement in the area.
The recent surge in criminal activities has left residents feeling vulnerable and unprotected.
The lack of progress in apprehending the culprits has drawn criticism from both the public and higher authorities.
The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Operations, Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, has remained silent on the escalating incidents of robbery within Shahzad Town police station's jurisdiction. Even the directives from the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Ali Rizvi to improve performance within seven days have yielded no positive outcomes.
In response to mounting pressure, efforts are underway to bolster security measures within Shahzad Town. The deployment of a crime fighter Station House Officer (SHO) aimed to curb criminal activities and restore a sense of safety to the area.
However, residents are demanding more than just symbolic gestures. They are calling upon IG Islamabad, Syed Ali Rizvi, and DIG Operations Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari to take decisive action in addressing their concerns. With tensions rising and trust in law enforcement waning, the need for swift and effective intervention has never been more urgent.
