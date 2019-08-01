UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Voices Concern Over Suspicious Transaction, Purchasing Of Shares Worth Rs 900 Mln By Maryam

Thu 01st August 2019

Shahzad voices concern over suspicious transaction, purchasing of shares worth Rs 900 mln by Maryam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday voiced concern over suspicious transaction and purchasing of number of shares of Ch Sugar Mills, worth Rs 900 million, by Maryam Nawaz, during the tenure of last Pakistan Muslim League-N government.

Maryam Nawaz, had allegedly found involved in buying shares of Ch Sugar Mills, from a foreign citizen, he sated while talking to a private news channel programe.

The question arises about a heavy amount which Maryam Nawaz used for purchasing the shares amounting to 900 million rupees, of Ch Sugar Mills, he added. In the past, the cases of corruption had concealed and closed through a pressure tactics used by the leadership of last government, he stated.

In reply to a question, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that a twenty million dollar, loan was taken by Ch Sugar Mills, from Chandron Jersy Company Pvt Ltd, and later, the money was transferred to Sugar Mills, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chandron Jersy Company Pvt Ltd, was created to fund 20 million Dollar for Ch Sugar Mills.

A suspicious transaction, he said was reported in January 2018 regarding Ch Sugar Mills, he said.

In October 2018, a thorough investigation was started against Ch Sugar Mills, he added.

The present government, he said was determined to wipe out corruption from society and for this, all out measures were being taken to speed up the process of accountability without any discrimination.

