UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzad Waseem Calls For Joining Hands To Remove Weakness In Accountability Laws

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:43 PM

Shahzad Waseem calls for joining hands to remove weakness in accountability laws

Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Wednesday urged the opposition to come forward and join hands for removing weakness and shortcoming in accountability laws in order to strengthen accountability process in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Wednesday urged the opposition to come forward and join hands for removing weakness and shortcoming in accountability laws in order to strengthen accountability process in the country.

Responding to various points raised by Senators in the House, Dr Shahzad Waseem said it was a high time that the parliament played its key role to ensure fair and transparent accountability process in the country.

He said corruption was grave issue which was badly affecting the country. The people voted PTI to ensure fair and transparent accountability in order to eradicate menace of corruption, he added.

He said the national accountability commission was set up in 1997 under the headship of Saifur Rehman during PML-N government. The then national accountability commission was mainly set up to frame cases against PPP and Benazir Bhutto, he added.

Later, he said the commission was converted into National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during Gen Musharraf regime. However, he said both PPP and PML-N during their tenures did not bother to bring any amendment in it. Even, the incumbent Chairman was also appointed by PPP and PML-N, he added.

Dr Waseem said it was the PTI led government which made efforts to bring amendments in the NAB law.

Regarding Kashmir, he said that the whole nation was on same page on Kashmir issue. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively raised the Kashmir, Burhan Wani Shaheed and Islamophobia issues at UN platform. No one could compromise on Kashmir issue, he added.

Regarding asset declaration, he said credit should be given to the PTI government as all its advisors and Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) declared their assets as per party manifesto. Although, there was no legal and constitutional compulsion to declare assets, all advisors and SAPMs made their assets public, he added. He said it would help ensure transparency.

Regarding participation of SAPM in cabinet meetings, Shahzad Waseem called upon the opposition to end double standard and said that whether Dr Tariq Fatimi and Sirtaj Aziz did not attended the meetings regarding foreign affairs.

He said overseas Pakistani was our assets and they sent record remittance during COVID-19 pandemic. He said the government was cognizant of their issues and set up a portal for expatriate Pakistani. As many as 40,000 expatriate Pakistani has made registration at the portal so far, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Same All Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

1 hour ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

3 hours ago

Forum held to discuss National COVID19 Programs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.