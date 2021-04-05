Shahzad Waseem offers opposition to work for electoral reforms jointly

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Monday invited the opposition parties to join hands with the government for electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Monday invited the opposition parties to join hands with the government for electoral reforms.

Speaking on the floor of the House at the beginning of new parliamentary year, he said electoral reforms were the only way forward in resolving issues about elections.

Congratulating the chairman for his second term, Shahzad Waseem expressed the hope the opposition would play its constructive role in making the parliament more functional.

He said the Upper House of the parliament has a special role in the parliamentary form of democracy and no one could deny from its important role.

Constructive criticism was the essence of real democracy and we would welcome it, he added.

However, he said our narrative should be in national interest.

Earlier speaking in the House, opposition leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani said that the Senate was created to remove sense of deprivation of small provinces.

While congratulating all the newly elected senators, he expressed the resolve to work with all political parties for providing relief to the people.

Later, leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem also moved a motion in the house for setting up various committees.