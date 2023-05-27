Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader and Opposition leader in the Senate stresses the importance of a thorough investigation into the May 9 incident, underscoring the need for strict action against all individuals involved in the violence and destruction.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2023) Shahzad Waseem, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, on Saturday made a resolute declaration, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, despite the recent surge of resignations within its ranks.

Waseem took a firm stand by condemning the protests that unfolded on May 9, which were marred by acts of vandalism and arson at Jinnah House. Expressing strong disapproval, he called for those responsible to be held accountable for their actions.

He made this resolute declaration while addressing a press conference outside the Parliament on Saturday.

Dispelling rumors that had circulated prior to the press conference, Shahzad Waseem clarified his position and solidified his loyalty to the PTI. He emphasized his continued dedication to the party's principles and objectives, putting an end to speculations about his potential departure.

Waseem stressed the importance of a thorough investigation into the May 9 incident, underscoring the need for strict action against all individuals involved in the violence and destruction.

His resolute statement emphasized the significance of accountability.

In the midst of a wave of recent resignations within the PTI, Shahzad Waseem's unwavering allegiance provides reassurance and showcases the party's resilience and unity in the face of internal challenges and external pressures.

As the Leader of the Opposition, Waseem affirmed his position as a devoted senator of the PTI. He reiterated his unequivocal denunciation of the events that transpired on May 9, reemphasizing his commitment to upholding the party's values.

The PTI now faces the task of navigating the ongoing resignations and charting a way forward amidst evolving circumstances. Shahzad Waseem's unwavering support serves as a testament to his dedication during this challenging period.