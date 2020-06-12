Shahzad Waseem urges opposition not to politicize COVID-19 issue

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Friday urged the opposition not to politicize coronavirus (COVID-19) issue and to join hands to tackle the pandemic.

Responding to points raised by senators, he said the whole world including Pakistan was confronted to COVID-19 as it was a global pandemic.

He said the government had adopted a comprehensive strategy since day first to handle the pandemic. After detection of first coronavirus case on February 26, the government devised a national action programme (NAP) in March to effectively deal with the pandemic, he added.

He said the Federal government had institutionalized the decision process after the pandemic and included all provinces in National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to control COVID-19.

Shahzad Waseem said over 100 laboratories had been functional to conduct COVID-19 tests and daily testing capacity had reached to over 30,000 tests per day.

Similarly, number of ventilators had also been increased, he added.