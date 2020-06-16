UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Wasim For Concerted Efforts To Overcome COVID 19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Shahzad Wasim for concerted efforts to overcome COVID 19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Wasim has said that Coronavirus is a global challenge and concerted efforts are required to overcome the pandemic.

He said the pandemic has threatened economies and inflicted financial losses.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Matsdua Kuninori Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Leader of the House in Senate said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Japan and desires to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He reiterated need to further strengthen the existing economic relations between Pakistan and Japan.

He said that bilateral relations could be further cemented by increasing parliamentary exchanges.

He said that both the countries supported each other in the hour of need and excellent cooperation has been witnessed at international fora.

He said that there is a need to further build cooperation by promoting people to people contacts and exchange of Parliamentary delegations.

The Ambassador said that two countries have enjoyed historic relations and Japan is keen to further boost cooperation in mutually beneficial sectors.

He agreed with the views of Leader of the House in the Senate to enhance cooperation and further strengthen bilateral ties. Shahzad Wasim thanked the government, people and parliament of Japan for support extended during corona pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim is convener of Pakistan Japan friendship group in the Senate.

