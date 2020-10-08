UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Wasim For Further Enhancing Pak-Kenya Trade Ties

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Shahzad Wasim for further enhancing Pak-Kenya trade ties

Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim Thursday said that Pakistan considered Kenya an important country and desired to further enhance mutual cooperation in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim Thursday said that Pakistan considered Kenya an important country and desired to further enhance mutual cooperation in diverse sectors.

He expressed these views in a meeting with High Commissioner of Kenya Professor Julius Kibet Bitok who called on him here, said a press release.

The both sides exchanged views of matter of mutual interests and bilateral significance in the meeting.

He emphasized the need to further enhancing trade and economic cooperation as much of the areas still remained unexplored.

The high commissioner informed that Pakistan was the largest importer of Kenyan tea and observed that there was large scope for exploring new opportunities.

Dr. Shahzad Wasim said that education and health were sectors in which both sides could initiate joint ventures.

He however, emphasized the need for providing the investors opportunity to come into interaction for exploring investment opportunities.

The senator also highlighted the significance of parliamentary cooperation and enhanced institutional linkages.

He said that Parliamentary cooperation needed to be enhanced through frequent exchange of the delegations.

The both sides, he said enjoyed cordial relations at international forums and this could further be enhanced through mutual institutional collaboration and exchange of visits at highest level.

Senator Sitara Ayaz also attended the meeting. She also underscored the need to enhanced linkages at parliamentary and other levels for mutual benefit of the two sides.

The high commissioner observed that Pakistan and Kenya enjoyed excellent cooperation and we aimed to further enhance bilateral ties with Pakistan.

He lauded Pakistan's strategy to contain corona pandemic and said that leadership of Pakistan took bold decisions by not only protecting the people but also providing economic relief to the marginalized segments.

He said that our ties were historical and we needed to further build these mutual beneficial ties.

