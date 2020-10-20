UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzado Khaskheli Wears Turban Of Chief By Community Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:49 PM

Shahzado Khaskheli wears Turban of Chief by community leaders

A very important gathering of Khaskheli community including Suklur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, New Dero, Rato Dero, Pryalio and other towns held here on Monday night

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A very important gathering of Khaskheli community including Suklur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, New Dero, Rato Dero, Pryalio and other towns held here on Monday night. The pathering is participated by hundreds of community members, elders and notables. All the participants elected Shahzado Khaskheli as Community/ Brothery Leader and worn "Turban of Chief".

Addressing the occasion, Shahzado Khaskheli said it is a huge responsibility rather than matter of pride adding that he will try his level best to support my community and solve socio-economic issues of the community.

He emphasized to adopt human development strategies in new era of science and technology. He forced community members to educate their children and make them proud citizens of Pakistan.

Later, he formed an advisory committee comprising on Asghar Ali, Sabir Ali, Gulsher, Abdul Ghafoor, Nazir Ahmed, Sadoro Khan, Azizullah and Arbab Ali. Other community notables also participated in the ceremony including Rajib Ali, Nasrullah, Hakim Ali, Nisar Ali, Ali Hassan, Munir Ahmed, Baghan Khan, Hazoor Bux and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Larkana Shikarpur Khairpur Turkish Lira All Best

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe's head coach Lalchand Rajpur barred from ..

9 minutes ago

Uzbekistan plans to allocate almost 2 billion USD ..

58 seconds ago

1 million Thais to travel within country during Lo ..

1 minute ago

Air Still Leaking From Russia's ISS Module Despite ..

1 minute ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 7,597,063, death to ..

10 minutes ago

Death toll from floods, landslides in central Viet ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.